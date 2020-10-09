PANDORA A /S/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

PANDORA A /S/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of PANDORA A /S/S in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PANDORA A /S/S in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. DNB Markets downgraded PANDORA A /S/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Danske downgraded shares of PANDORA A /S/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of PANDORA A /S/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PANDY traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.20. The stock had a trading volume of 24,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,125. PANDORA A /S/S has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $20.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.48.

PANDORA A /S/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $424.52 million during the quarter.

PANDORA A /S/S Company Profile

Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry worldwide. The company offers jewelry, including diamonds, gemstones, cultured pearls, man-made stones, and silver and gold, as well as leather, glass, wood, enamel, and textile products. Its products primarily include charms, bracelets, rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants.

