PANDORA A /S/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Downgraded by DNB Markets

DNB Markets cut shares of PANDORA A /S/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PANDY. Danske downgraded shares of PANDORA A /S/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of PANDORA A /S/S in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. HSBC raised shares of PANDORA A /S/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of PANDORA A /S/S in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of PANDORA A /S/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.

PANDY stock opened at $20.20 on Tuesday. PANDORA A /S/S has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $20.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.48.

PANDORA A /S/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $424.52 million during the quarter.

PANDORA A /S/S Company Profile

Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry worldwide. The company offers jewelry, including diamonds, gemstones, cultured pearls, man-made stones, and silver and gold, as well as leather, glass, wood, enamel, and textile products. Its products primarily include charms, bracelets, rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants.

