Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) PT Lowered to $125.00 at Truist

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) had its price objective trimmed by Truist from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PLMR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palomar from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Palomar from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Palomar from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Palomar from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.57.

Get Palomar alerts:

PLMR opened at $82.58 on Tuesday. Palomar has a twelve month low of $37.62 and a twelve month high of $121.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.01 and a beta of -0.01.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Palomar had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $42.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palomar will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total value of $1,076,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $132,015.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,300 shares of company stock valued at $4,923,273. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Palomar by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,312,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,594,000 after purchasing an additional 315,266 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Palomar by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 621,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,281,000 after purchasing an additional 96,740 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Palomar by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 580,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,766,000 after purchasing an additional 106,972 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in Palomar by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 568,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,041,000 after purchasing an additional 199,687 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Palomar by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 557,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,395,000 after purchasing an additional 195,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Company Profile

There is no company description available for Palomar Holdings Inc

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.