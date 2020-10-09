Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) Upgraded to Outperform at ATB Capital

ATB Capital upgraded shares of Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Pagerduty in a report on Monday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Pagerduty in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pagerduty from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pagerduty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Pagerduty in a report on Sunday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.68.

Shares of PD opened at $29.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.63 and a beta of 1.10. Pagerduty has a twelve month low of $12.33 and a twelve month high of $37.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.29 and a 200-day moving average of $25.66. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Pagerduty had a negative net margin of 27.41% and a negative return on equity of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $50.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pagerduty will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pagerduty news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 11,000 shares of Pagerduty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $385,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 21,951 shares of Pagerduty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $593,774.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,462,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,650,941.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 271,384 shares of company stock valued at $7,611,597. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Pagerduty in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Pagerduty in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Pagerduty in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Pagerduty by 93.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Pagerduty by 101.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Pagerduty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments.

