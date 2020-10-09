Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) Sets New 52-Week High at $115.31

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $115.31 and last traded at $114.79, with a volume of 747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.81.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PKG shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Packaging Corp Of America from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. BofA Securities upgraded Packaging Corp Of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Packaging Corp Of America from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Packaging Corp Of America in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Packaging Corp Of America from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.16. The company has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.20.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Packaging Corp Of America will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Packaging Corp Of America Company Profile (NYSE:PKG)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

