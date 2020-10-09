Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “O-I Glass expects to benefit from glass demand and improved consumption trends in the current year. Reopening of markets and recovery in demand are driving the company’s performance. Further, the company’s turnaround initiatives and cost-control measures will aid results in the near term. The company’s top priority remains investment in business. It intends to achieve this by investing in joint ventures and incremental capacity, and through bolt-on acquisitions in emerging geographies, while delivering a favorable return on invested capital. However, the ongoing decline in beer consumption in North America will continue to weigh on the company’s results. O-I Glass is trying to counter the impact by focusing on other categories, which is creating operational complexity and impacting costs. High debt level also remains a woe.”

Get Owens-Illinois alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp reiterated a sell rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Owens-Illinois in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Owens-Illinois from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a sell rating on shares of Owens-Illinois in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Owens-Illinois from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Owens-Illinois from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.00.

NYSE OI opened at $11.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -3.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.10 and its 200 day moving average is $9.11. Owens-Illinois has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.64.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Owens-Illinois had a negative net margin of 9.46% and a positive return on equity of 81.57%. Owens-Illinois’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Owens-Illinois will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Owens-Illinois news, SVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 33,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $372,622.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,472.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OI. Mork Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Owens-Illinois by 14.0% during the second quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC now owns 228,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Owens-Illinois by 162.6% during the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 32,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 19,933 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens-Illinois during the first quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Owens-Illinois during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Owens-Illinois

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Article: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Owens-Illinois (OI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Owens-Illinois Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens-Illinois and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.