OTCMKTS:PIRGF (OTCMKTS:PIRGF) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of OTCMKTS:PIRGF (OTCMKTS:PIRGF) were down 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.89 and last traded at $1.89. Approximately 11,047 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 85,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

Separately, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of OTCMKTS:PIRGF from $3.40 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.61.

Premier Gold Mines Limited explores for, develops, and produces gold and silver deposits in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It principally holds a 100% interest in the Mercedes Mine property located in Sonora, Mexico; a 40% interest in the South Arturo Mine situated in Elko County, Nevada; a 50% interest in the Hardrock Gold property located in Ontario; a 100% interest in the McCoy-Cove project situated in Nevada; a 44% interest in the Rahil Bonaza project located in Northwestern Ontario; and a 100% interest in the Hasaga Gold project situated in Red Lake Mining District, Ontario.

