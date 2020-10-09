O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $481.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Customer-centric business model and growing demand for high-quality auto parts are likely to boost O’Reilly’s prospects. The specialty auto parts retailer is poised to benefit from store openings and distribution centers in profitable regions. The company has a competitive edge due to dual market strategy by serving DIY and DIFM customers. While O’Reilly started witnessing recoveries in sales since May and generated robust revenues during the second quarter of 2020, the company remains skeptical if it will be able to retain the same momentum in the latter half of 2020. The company’s rising SG&A costs along with high debt levels are also major concerns and may dent its profit levels. As such, investors are recommended to wait for a better entry point.”

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

ORLY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of O'Reilly Automotive from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $431.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $508.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $380.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $442.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. O'Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $471.47.

Shares of O'Reilly Automotive stock opened at $453.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $463.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $417.37. O'Reilly Automotive has a 12-month low of $251.51 and a 12-month high of $487.95.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty retailer reported $7.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $3.00. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. O'Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 490.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that O'Reilly Automotive will post 21.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,942,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.32, for a total transaction of $4,643,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,589 shares of company stock worth $30,041,208. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 14,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 198,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,671,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 56,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,992,000 after buying an additional 21,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.