Oppenheimer Increases Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Price Target to $68.00

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) had its price objective raised by Oppenheimer from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Spectrum Brands’ FY2021 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Spectrum Brands from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Spectrum Brands from $62.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Spectrum Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spectrum Brands from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.75.

Spectrum Brands stock opened at $61.67 on Monday. Spectrum Brands has a one year low of $19.59 and a one year high of $64.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.16, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.96.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.43. Spectrum Brands had a positive return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $984.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 58.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Spectrum Brands by 119.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 119.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 40.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

