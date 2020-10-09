Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.29.

OTEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Open Text from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Open Text from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Open Text from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Open Text from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of OTEX opened at $41.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.07 and a beta of 0.71. Open Text has a twelve month low of $29.11 and a twelve month high of $47.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $826.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.36 million. Open Text had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Open Text will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a $0.175 dividend. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Open Text by 194.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,270,000 after purchasing an additional 142,096 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Open Text by 21.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Open Text in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Open Text in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Open Text by 4.0% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 104,635 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 63.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

