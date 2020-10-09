Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target Raised to $190.00 at Morgan Stanley

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a hold rating to a sell rating and increased their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $177.97.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $197.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $192.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.06. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12-month low of $105.80 and a 12-month high of $207.43.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $896.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.18 million. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.74%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,716.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 257,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,567,000 after purchasing an additional 243,221 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,007,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,548,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 95,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

