Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) PT Raised to $255.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $235.00 to $255.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on OKTA. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Okta from $236.00 to $266.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Truist boosted their price objective on Okta from $200.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Okta from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Okta from $205.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Okta from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $208.10.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $237.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.04 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $240.33.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $200.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.37 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 35.07% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Okta will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 2,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.25, for a total transaction of $584,748.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,132,475.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $284,806.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,472.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 276,757 shares of company stock worth $56,263,332. Insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Okta by 1,866.7% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Okta during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Sander Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Okta during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

