ODEM Hits One Day Volume of $172,288.00 (ODE)

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. ODEM has a market cap of $5.70 million and approximately $172,288.00 worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ODEM token can currently be bought for about $0.0260 or 0.00000235 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ODEM has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ODEM alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001379 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00019936 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00041975 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009036 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006542 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $546.53 or 0.04937242 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00056825 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00032050 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

ODEM Token Profile

ODEM (ODE) is a token. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,110,098 tokens. The official message board for ODEM is medium.com/odem . ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . ODEM’s official website is odem.io . The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ODEM Token Trading

ODEM can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODEM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ODEM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODEM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.