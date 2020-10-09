NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.36

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.36 and traded as high as $2.63. NY MTG TR INC/SH shares last traded at $2.61, with a volume of 2,034,700 shares.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NYMT. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub downgraded NY MTG TR INC/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 42.01 and a quick ratio of 42.01.

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.25. On average, research analysts forecast that NY MTG TR INC/SH will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.19%. This is a boost from NY MTG TR INC/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. NY MTG TR INC/SH’s dividend payout ratio is 46.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NYMT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 254.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 355,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 255,070 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 1.5% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,218,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 17,706 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 45.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,360,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,423 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 36.8% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 6,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 205.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 221,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 149,112 shares during the last quarter. 53.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non- qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; and other mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets.

