Nxt Price Hits $0.0088 on Major Exchanges (NXT)

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. During the last seven days, Nxt has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. One Nxt coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges. Nxt has a market capitalization of $8.79 million and $546,694.00 worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nxt alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00021769 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00021070 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00010486 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004059 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009122 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00014819 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Nxt Profile

Nxt is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nxt is www.jelurida.com/nxt . Nxt’s official message board is nxtforum.org . The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Nxt

Nxt can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nxt should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nxt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nxt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.