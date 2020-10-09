Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $37.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Nuance provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions. They work with companies around the world, from banks and hospitals to airlines, telecommunications carriers, and automotive manufacturers and suppliers, who use their solutions and technologies to create better experiences for their customers and their users by enhancing the users’ interaction and increasing productivity and customer satisfaction. They offer their customers high accuracy in automated speech recognition, natural language understanding capabilities, dialog and information management, biometric speaker authentication, text-to-speech, optical character recognition capabilities, and domain knowledge, along with professional services and implementation support. In addition, our solutions increasingly utilize our innovations in artificial intelligence, including cognitive sciences and machine learning to create smarter, more natural experiences with technology. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NUAN. BidaskClub raised shares of Nuance Communications from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of Nuance Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.86.

Shares of NUAN stock opened at $33.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 61.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.98. Nuance Communications has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $34.44.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $338.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.40 million. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.30%. As a group, research analysts expect that Nuance Communications will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Nuance Communications news, EVP Thomas L. Beaudoin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $167,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,699 shares in the company, valued at $6,632,801.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Arthur G. Giterman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $121,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 92,023 shares in the company, valued at $2,783,695.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,502 shares of company stock worth $1,367,023. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUAN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,358 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,575 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 17,212 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 38,614 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 118,023 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 49,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 465,066 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after buying an additional 47,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It offers customers high accuracy in automated speech recognition, natural language understanding capabilities, dialog and information management, biometric speaker authentication, text-to-speech, and domain knowledge along with professional services and implementation support.

