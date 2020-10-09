Nova Lifestyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.61

Nova Lifestyle Inc (NASDAQ:NVFY)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.61 and traded as high as $1.87. Nova Lifestyle shares last traded at $1.81, with a volume of 60,883 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62.

Nova Lifestyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nova Lifestyle had a negative net margin of 69.81% and a negative return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter.

Nova LifeStyle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells residential and commercial furniture for middle and upper middle-income consumers worldwide. The company offers upholstered, wood, and metal-based residential furniture for the living rooms, dining rooms, bedrooms, and home offices.

