Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Lifted to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $391.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on NOC. TheStreet raised Northrop Grumman from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $405.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $470.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $373.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $392.20.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $319.68 on Tuesday. Northrop Grumman has a 12-month low of $263.31 and a 12-month high of $385.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $333.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $324.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.32 by $0.69. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.24% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $8.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman will post 22.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.35%.

In other news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.83, for a total value of $1,663,891.53. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,508 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,499.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,408,969 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,964,548,000 after purchasing an additional 205,399 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,886,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,039,384,000 after purchasing an additional 447,549 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,971,362 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,109,196,000 after purchasing an additional 97,597 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,818,653 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,760,434,000 after purchasing an additional 629,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,709,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,727,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

