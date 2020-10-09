Northland Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for GAN (NYSE:GAN)

Northland Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of GAN (NYSE:GAN) in a research report report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on GAN. Zacks Investment Research raised GAN from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. B. Riley lifted their price target on GAN from $24.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on GAN from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.50.

GAN stock opened at $18.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.63. GAN has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $28.95.

GAN (NYSE:GAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $8.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAN. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAN in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GAN during the second quarter worth $15,452,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GAN during the second quarter worth $8,306,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in GAN during the second quarter worth $7,774,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in GAN during the second quarter worth $7,650,000.

GAN Company Profile

GAN Limited provides enterprise Software-as-a-Service solutions for online casino gaming and online sports betting applications. It offers a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK, which it licenses principally to the land-based U.S. casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming.

