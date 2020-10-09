Northland Securities Boosts Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Price Target to $43.00

Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) had its price target boosted by Northland Securities from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

NPIFF stock opened at $31.58 on Tuesday. Northland Power has a twelve month low of $13.92 and a twelve month high of $32.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.67.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

