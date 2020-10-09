Northland Securities Boosts Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Price Target to $43.00

Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) had its price target boosted by Northland Securities from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
NPIFF stock opened at $31.58 on Tuesday. Northland Power has a twelve month low of $13.92 and a twelve month high of $32.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.67.
About Northland Power
