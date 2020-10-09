North West (OTCMKTS:NNWWF) Downgraded to Hold at TD Securities

TD Securities lowered shares of North West (OTCMKTS:NNWWF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NNWWF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on North West from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on North West from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on North West from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS NNWWF opened at $26.51 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.50. North West has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $27.36.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 119 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 6 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 41 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 16 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; 1 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; and 1 Tim Hortons stand-alone franchise restaurant; 1 Wally's Drug Store; and 2 North West Company Fur Marketing outlets, which offers wild furs, Aboriginal handicrafts, and authentic Canadian heritage products.

