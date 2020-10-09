Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target Increased to $134.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $132.00 to $134.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NSC. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $199.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $201.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a conviction-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $207.33.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $216.39 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $214.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.34. The company has a market cap of $59.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.37. Norfolk Southern has a fifty-two week low of $112.62 and a fifty-two week high of $224.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 20.47%. The company’s revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In other news, CEO James A. Squires sold 2,715 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.68, for a total value of $506,836.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,387,524.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 1,788 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total value of $376,391.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,819.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. CX Institutional increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 185 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 66.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

