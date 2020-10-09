Nord/LB Analysts Give K&S (ETR:SDF) a €7.40 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €7.40 ($8.71) price objective on K&S (ETR:SDF) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SDF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Baader Bank set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on shares of K&S and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Independent Research set a €6.50 ($7.65) price target on shares of K&S and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on shares of K&S and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on shares of K&S and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on shares of K&S and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €6.80 ($8.00).

K&S stock opened at €7.13 ($8.38) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €5.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is €5.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and a PE ratio of -33.93. K&S has a 1-year low of €4.50 ($5.29) and a 1-year high of €13.60 ($16.00).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

