Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) PT Lowered to $11.00

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.72% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Noble Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Noble Midstream Partners from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Noble Midstream Partners in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Noble Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.11.

Get Noble Midstream Partners alerts:

NBLX traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,079. The firm has a market cap of $794.35 million, a PE ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Noble Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $28.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.55.

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. Noble Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $145.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Noble Midstream Partners will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 793.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 993,884 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 882,653 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Noble Midstream Partners by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 105,043 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 16,477 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Noble Midstream Partners by 205.2% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 764,835 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after buying an additional 514,234 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Noble Midstream Partners by 31.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 612,150 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 146,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth $213,000. 53.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Noble Midstream Partners

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments and Other. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

Further Reading: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.