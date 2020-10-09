Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.22.

A number of research firms have commented on NBL. Argus cut shares of Noble Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Noble Energy from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Noble Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Noble Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Noble Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th.

Shares of NYSE:NBL opened at $8.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.09. Noble Energy has a one year low of $2.73 and a one year high of $25.08.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $571.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Noble Energy will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Noble Energy by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,099 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 1.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 141,035 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 6.6% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 32,134 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Noble Energy by 46.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,161 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Noble Energy by 36.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,080 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

About Noble Energy

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

