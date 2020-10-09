NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Lifted to Outperform at CSFB

CSFB upgraded shares of NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NNGRY. ValuEngine raised shares of NN Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NN Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of NN Group in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of NN Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of NN Group in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

NNGRY opened at $19.42 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.97. NN Group has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $20.51.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were given a $1.081 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th.

NN Group Company Profile

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company operates through seven segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, Banking, and Other.

