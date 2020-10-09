NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Lifted to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

NNGRY has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of NN Group in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of NN Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine upgraded NN Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of NN Group in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of NN Group in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NN Group presently has an average rating of Hold.

NN Group stock opened at $19.42 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.97. NN Group has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $20.51.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were given a $1.081 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th.

About NN Group

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company operates through seven segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, Banking, and Other.

