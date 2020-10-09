NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Stock Price Up 0.7%

NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.23 and last traded at $13.19. Approximately 1,277 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 2,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.10.

Separately, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of NFI Group from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.13.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. It offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

