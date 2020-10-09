NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $271.35.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $229.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $50,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,330. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $49,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,331 shares of company stock valued at $14,782,720. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 129.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 164.6% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. 75.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $301.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $147.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.20. NextEra Energy has a 52 week low of $174.80 and a 52 week high of $301.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $280.88 and a 200 day moving average of $256.34.

NextEra Energy’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th. The 4-1 split was announced on Monday, September 14th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, October 26th.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 10.55%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.91%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.