NEXT Market Capitalization Achieves $10.06 Million (NET)

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 9th. One NEXT token can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00002245 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin and Coinbit. Over the last week, NEXT has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. NEXT has a market cap of $10.06 million and $42,699.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.95 or 0.00433129 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011195 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 57.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003556 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002872 BTC.

NEXT Token Profile

NEXT is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2013. NEXT’s total supply is 116,503,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,491,818 tokens. The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr . NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET

Buying and Selling NEXT

NEXT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

