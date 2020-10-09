NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.82

NetSol Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.82 and traded as high as $3.04. NetSol Technologies shares last traded at $2.97, with a volume of 27,602 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetSol Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NetSol Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Get NetSol Technologies alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $34.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.90 and a 200 day moving average of $2.83.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 28th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. NetSol Technologies had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 1.66%.

In other NetSol Technologies news, CEO Najeeb Ghauri purchased 17,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.91 per share, for a total transaction of $50,238.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 14.28% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NetSol Technologies stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NetSol Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) by 60.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of NetSol Technologies worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

About NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK)

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. It also provides system integration, consulting, and IT products and services. The company offers NetSol Financial Suite (NFS), an end-to-end solution covering leasing and finance cycle for the asset finance industry; and NFS Ascent platform, a lease accounting and contract processing engine.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for NetSol Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetSol Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.