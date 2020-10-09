Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $0.25 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Netlist, Inc. designs and manufactures high performance memory subsystems for the server, high performance computing and communications markets. The company’s memory subsystems are developed for applications in which memory plays a key role in enabling overall system performance. These applications include tower servers, rack-mounted servers, blade servers, high performance computing clusters, engineering workstations and telecommunication switches. “

Shares of NLST opened at $0.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $135.99 million, a P/E ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 0.46. Netlist has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.90.

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that Netlist will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells modular memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets worldwide. It offers Hybri dual in-line memory module (DIMM), a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random access memory (DRAM)and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds.

