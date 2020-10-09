Netflix’s (NFLX) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $525.00 price objective on the Internet television network’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen upped their target price on Netflix from $535.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Netflix from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a buy rating and set a $573.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Netflix from $480.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on Netflix from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $498.85.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NFLX opened at $531.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.68, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $500.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $455.79. Netflix has a twelve month low of $264.57 and a twelve month high of $575.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.22). Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 7,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total value of $4,169,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,696,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total value of $4,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,709 shares in the company, valued at $4,611,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 205,795 shares of company stock worth $101,673,310. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,171,135 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,274,032,000 after buying an additional 797,481 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Netflix by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,695,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,142,631,000 after buying an additional 2,936,451 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,099,165 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,140,484,000 after buying an additional 148,672 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,527,589 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,446,123,000 after buying an additional 399,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,536,697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,079,030,000 after buying an additional 1,299,967 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.