Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $134.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Nestle is the world’s #1 food company and the world leader in coffee (Nescafe), mineral water (Perrier), and ophthalmology products. Among its more than 8,500 products are Alpo dog food, Baby Ruth and Butterfinger candy bars, Carnation evaporated and condensed milk, Coffee-Mate coffee creamer, Kix breakfast cereals, Nestle Quik chocolate drink mix, Stouffer’s frozen dinners, and Toll House morsels. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NSRGY. HSBC raised shares of Nestlé from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Nestlé from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Shares of NSRGY opened at $117.93 on Tuesday. Nestlé has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $122.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.40. The company has a market cap of $339.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSRGY. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the second quarter valued at about $92,838,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Nestlé by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,914,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,725,000 after acquiring an additional 139,668 shares in the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Nestlé by 12,515.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 63,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,070,000 after acquiring an additional 63,451 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new position in Nestlé during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,815,000. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. purchased a new position in Nestlé during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,835,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

About Nestlé

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

