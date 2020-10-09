Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

NSRGF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, June 12th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, July 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of Nestlé stock opened at $118.30 on Monday. Nestlé has a 12-month low of $84.20 and a 12-month high of $124.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.34.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nestlé stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Nestlé Company Profile

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

