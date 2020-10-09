Nesco (NSCO) and Its Rivals Head to Head Contrast

Nesco (NYSE: NSCO) is one of 20 publicly-traded companies in the “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Nesco to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nesco and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nesco $264.04 million -$27.05 million N/A Nesco Competitors $1.46 billion $181.74 million 9.77

Nesco’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Nesco.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.4% of Nesco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.1% of shares of all “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 26.7% of Nesco shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of shares of all “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Nesco has a beta of -0.03, indicating that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nesco’s rivals have a beta of 1.54, indicating that their average stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Nesco and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nesco 0 0 0 0 N/A Nesco Competitors 230 703 957 92 2.46

Nesco currently has a consensus price target of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 27.61%. As a group, “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 4.94%. Given Nesco’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Nesco is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Nesco and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nesco -15.19% N/A -5.18% Nesco Competitors -7.75% -10.89% -0.53%

Summary

Nesco rivals beat Nesco on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Nesco

Nesco Holdings, Inc. provides specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories, and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, and rail markets in North America. The company rents and sells specialized equipment to various customer base for the maintenance, repair, upgrade, and installation of critical infrastructure assets, including electric lines, telecommunications networks, and rail systems. It has a coast-to-coast rental fleet of approximately 4,600 units comprising insulated and non-insulated bucket trucks, digger derricks, line equipment, cranes, pressure diggers, and underground equipment. The company is based in the Fort Wayne, Indiana.

