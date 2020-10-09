NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Earns Hold Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reiterated their hold rating on shares of NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $6.50.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. MKM Partners reduced their target price on NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine downgraded NeoPhotonics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeoPhotonics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. B. Riley upgraded NeoPhotonics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded NeoPhotonics from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.58.

Shares of NPTN opened at $6.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $325.15 million, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.85. NeoPhotonics has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $10.34.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $103.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.20 million. NeoPhotonics had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NeoPhotonics will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 12,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $112,356.29. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in NeoPhotonics in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in NeoPhotonics in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in NeoPhotonics in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in NeoPhotonics in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

