Needham & Company LLC Boosts Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) Price Target to $46.00

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) had its target price hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Sprout Social from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Sprout Social from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Sprout Social from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sprout Social from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Sprout Social from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.70.

SPT opened at $45.52 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.55. Sprout Social has a twelve month low of $10.54 and a twelve month high of $46.00.

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.15 million.

In other news, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total transaction of $37,081.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $449,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,703,644 shares of company stock worth $103,029,773 in the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPT. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 138.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 350.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 450,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,187,000 after acquiring an additional 350,346 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the first quarter valued at $976,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the first quarter valued at $2,194,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the first quarter valued at $220,000.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

