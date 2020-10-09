Nectar (NEC) Trading Down 7% Over Last Week

Nectar (CURRENCY:NEC) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. During the last seven days, Nectar has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. Nectar has a total market cap of $25.32 million and $4,880.00 worth of Nectar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nectar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00001451 BTC on exchanges including $51.55, $24.68, $33.94 and $50.98.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00047295 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,071.97 or 0.99946533 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005525 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000345 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00149598 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00024554 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Nectar Profile

NEC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2013. Nectar’s total supply is 618,133,330 coins and its circulating supply is 157,517,510 coins. The official website for Nectar is www.ethfinex.com . The Reddit community for Nectar is /r/ethfinex . Nectar’s official Twitter account is @ethfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nectar’s official message board is blog.ethfinex.com/introducing-the-nectar-token-58ba40e5419a

Buying and Selling Nectar

Nectar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $18.94, $24.68, $33.94, $20.33, $13.77, $24.43, $10.39, $50.98, $7.50, $5.60, $32.15 and $51.55. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nectar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nectar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nectar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

