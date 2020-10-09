NCR (NYSE:NCR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NCR (NYSE:NCR) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $27.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NCR is benefiting from strong demand for its software and service solutions across banking and financial services, which have somewhat offsets the adverse impact of coronavirus. Moreover, the acquisition of D3 Technology is likely to drive the top-line. Besides, in Digital First Restaurant, the company continued to see traction in Aloha Essentials. Nonetheless, coronavirus-led business disruptions are likely to hurt NCR’s near-term results. The company has also withdrawn its 2020 guidance as it is still assessing the potential impacts of the pandemic, which is discouraging. Decline in ATM revenues amid coronavirus crisis also remain a headwind. Foreign exchange headwinds remain an added woe. Moreover, growing competition from companies like Diebold and Fidelity is a persistent concern. Shares have underperformed the industry year to date.”

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NCR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NCR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of NCR in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of NCR from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Stephens upgraded shares of NCR from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of NCR from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.56.

Shares of NYSE NCR opened at $24.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.46. NCR has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $35.87.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. NCR had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 31.37%. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NCR will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Adrian Button sold 9,515 shares of NCR stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total transaction of $175,932.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,482.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of NCR by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of NCR during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NCR during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of NCR by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of NCR by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NCR

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

