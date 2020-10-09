National Grid’s (NGG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of National Grid (NYSE:NGG) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised National Grid from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of National Grid from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Grid presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.00.
Shares of NYSE:NGG opened at $61.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $45.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.26 and its 200-day moving average is $56.82. National Grid has a 52-week low of $44.29 and a 52-week high of $69.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.68.
National Grid Company Profile
National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.
See Also: What is the Rule of 72?
Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.