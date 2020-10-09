National Grid’s (NGG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of National Grid (NYSE:NGG) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised National Grid from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of National Grid from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Grid presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Shares of NYSE:NGG opened at $61.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $45.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.26 and its 200-day moving average is $56.82. National Grid has a 52-week low of $44.29 and a 52-week high of $69.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in National Grid by 1.2% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 62,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its stake in National Grid by 10.2% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 35,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in National Grid during the second quarter worth about $1,499,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in National Grid during the second quarter worth about $850,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in National Grid by 43.6% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

