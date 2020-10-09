National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Grid (NYSE:NGG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NATIONAL GRID -ADR is an international energy delivery business, whose principal activities are in the regulated electricity and gas industries. They own and operate the high-voltage electricity transmission network in England and Wales, and Britain’s natural gas transportation system. In the US they are one of the top ten electricity companies, with the largest electricity transmission and distribution network in the New England/New York region. “

NGG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded National Grid from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, HSBC cut National Grid from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.00.

National Grid stock opened at $61.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.68. National Grid has a one year low of $44.29 and a one year high of $69.08. The stock has a market cap of $45.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.38.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in National Grid by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 16,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 76,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

