National Bank Financial Upgrades Cargojet (TSE:CJT) to “Outperform”

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) was upgraded by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$245.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$191.00. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.72% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$200.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$120.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$176.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$145.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$158.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Cargojet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$203.00.
TSE CJT traded up C$4.43 on Friday, reaching C$213.57. The company had a trading volume of 62,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,348. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion and a PE ratio of -78.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$184.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$148.73. Cargojet has a 12 month low of C$67.87 and a 12 month high of C$206.78.
About Cargojet
Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.
Featured Article: What is the FTSE 100 index?
Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.