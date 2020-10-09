National Bank Financial Upgrades Cargojet (TSE:CJT) to “Outperform”

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) was upgraded by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$245.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$191.00. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$200.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$120.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$176.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$145.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$158.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Cargojet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$203.00.

TSE CJT traded up C$4.43 on Friday, reaching C$213.57. The company had a trading volume of 62,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,348. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion and a PE ratio of -78.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$184.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$148.73. Cargojet has a 12 month low of C$67.87 and a 12 month high of C$206.78.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C($0.21). The business had revenue of C$196.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$126.93 million. On average, research analysts expect that Cargojet will post 4.0730343 EPS for the current year.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

