National Bank Financial Raises Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Price Target to C$108.00

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) had its target price lifted by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$96.00 to C$108.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.26% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$105.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th.

Shares of TRI stock traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$107.72. 307,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,791. Thomson Reuters has a fifty-two week low of C$75.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$109.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $53.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$102.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$96.37.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.54 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.98 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 1.9754097 EPS for the current year.

In other Thomson Reuters news, Director Brian S. Peccarelli sold 7,132 shares of Thomson Reuters stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$103.34, for a total value of C$737,040.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,100.28.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

