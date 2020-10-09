NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $55.35

NASB Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NASB)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.35 and traded as high as $64.50. NASB Financial shares last traded at $64.50, with a volume of 300 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of NASB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.59 million, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.19.

NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $90.51 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 11th.

About NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB)

NASB Financial, Inc operates as the unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides various banking services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, which include demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, brokered accounts, and certificates of deposit.

