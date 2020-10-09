NanoViricides (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

NanoViricides Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.92. NanoViricides shares last traded at $3.88, with a volume of 72,749 shares trading hands.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNVC. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of NanoViricides by 152.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NanoViricides in the second quarter valued at about $188,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of NanoViricides by 3,931.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 45,324 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NanoViricides by 119.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of NanoViricides by 60,928.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 108,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 107,844 shares during the last quarter.

NanoViricides Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC)

NanoViricides, Inc, a nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of viral infections. The company is developing anti-influenza drug candidates at pre-clinical and advanced pre-clinical stage, which include two FluCide drugs, such as injectable and oral anti-influenza nanoviricide drug for H7N9, Bird Flu H5N1, other Highly Pathogenic Influenzas, Epidemic Influenzas, and Seasonal Influenzas; DengueCide, an anti-dengue nanoviricide which is in pre-clinical development; and HIVCide, an anti-human immunodeficiency virus drug candidate.

