Nam Tai Property (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Nam Tai Property (OTCMKTS:LCSHF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LCSHF. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nam Tai Property in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. HSBC raised Nam Tai Property from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nam Tai Property in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nam Tai Property in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Investec lowered Nam Tai Property to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nam Tai Property presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Nam Tai Property stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,975. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.06. Nam Tai Property has a 12-month low of $6.44 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

