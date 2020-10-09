Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Given a €306.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €306.00 ($360.00) target price on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €269.00 ($316.47) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Independent Research set a €250.00 ($294.12) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Nord/LB set a €210.00 ($247.06) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €209.00 ($245.88) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €225.00 ($264.71) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Munchener Ruckvers currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €241.85 ($284.52).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 52 week low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 52 week high of €200.00 ($235.29).

