M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Billion

Equities research analysts expect M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) to post sales of $1.46 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for M&T Bank’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.50 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.45 billion. M&T Bank posted sales of $1.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that M&T Bank will report full-year sales of $5.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.85 billion to $5.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.65 billion to $5.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover M&T Bank.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 22.36%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.37 earnings per share.

MTB has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Odeon Capital Group raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $148.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.65.

NYSE:MTB traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $102.06. The stock had a trading volume of 9,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,890. The stock has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.47. M&T Bank has a 52-week low of $85.09 and a 52-week high of $174.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 885 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $89,694.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 828.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 64,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,706,000 after purchasing an additional 57,858 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 6,729 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 118,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,282,000 after purchasing an additional 11,501 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

