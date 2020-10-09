Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mr. Cooper Group Inc. provides quality servicing, origination and transaction-based services principally to single-family residences primarily in United States. The company’s brand consists of Mr. Cooper(R) and Xome(R). Mr. Cooper offers home loan services focused on delivering services and lending products, services and technologies. Xome provides technology and data enhanced solutions to homebuyers, home sellers, real estate agents and mortgage companies. Mr. Cooper Group Inc., formerly known as WMIH Corp., is based in Coppell, Texas. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.17.

NASDAQ COOP opened at $23.73 on Monday. Mr. Cooper Group has a one year low of $4.31 and a one year high of $24.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 1.26.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $1.43. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The business had revenue of $630.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 121.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

